Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0047

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $88,972.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,775,713,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

