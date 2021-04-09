MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Reaches $6.89 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. MyWish has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $10,322.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00055425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00628983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037839 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

