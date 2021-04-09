Name Changing Token Trading 33.8% Lower This Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $189,486.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00054151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.00618891 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,322,757 coins and its circulating supply is 39,293,137 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

