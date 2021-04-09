Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.84 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and approximately $18,122.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.04 or 0.01097291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.54 or 0.00449403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063180 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001991 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.