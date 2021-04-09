Nano Trading Up 17% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $6.15 or 0.00010175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $819.74 million and $65.92 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,717.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,181.98 or 0.03593682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.69 or 0.00383243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.70 or 0.01094742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00473041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.45 or 0.00443776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.00328567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00032069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00208270 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.