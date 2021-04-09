Nasdacoin (NSD) Hits One Day Volume of $5,839.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $319,486.32 and approximately $5,839.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,082,674 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.