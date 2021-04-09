Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.82. 4,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 6,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.