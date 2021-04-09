Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.75. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,182. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $102.67 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,023,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,343,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

