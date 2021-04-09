Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $178.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $153.52 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $102.67 and a 52-week high of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average of $134.47.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $961,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

