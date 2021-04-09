National Bank Financial Comments on Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $8.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.44.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$120.61 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

