National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

