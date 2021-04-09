National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

