National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.67

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.67 and traded as high as C$86.17. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$86.13, with a volume of 1,366,158 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$86.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$83.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$73.67.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9116458 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

