National Bankshares Boosts Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$43.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$43.50 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TSE RCH traded down C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$41.93. The company had a trading volume of 82,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,447. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$21.95 and a 1 year high of C$42.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$319.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total transaction of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

