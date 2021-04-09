National Bankshares Increases Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$5.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.14.

Shares of Roots stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$155.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.50. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

