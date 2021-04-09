National Grid (NGG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Grid (NYSE: NGG) recently:

4/8/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

4/7/2021 – National Grid was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

3/26/2021 – National Grid had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/25/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – National Grid had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/10/2021 – National Grid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $61.54. 322,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Grid by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

