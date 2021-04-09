National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Gap Up to $74.41

Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.41, but opened at $76.39. National HealthCare shares last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 34 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.19.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National HealthCare by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

