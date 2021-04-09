Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $60.20 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $60.20 million and $2.17 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020306 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,398,235 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.