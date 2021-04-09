Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.84

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $60.20 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001441 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020306 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,398,235 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

