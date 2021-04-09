Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Navistar International worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,697,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,416,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

