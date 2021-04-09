NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $70.77 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.54 or 0.00010780 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and $70.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.04 or 0.00311730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,465,549 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

