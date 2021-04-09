Neblio Trading 13% Higher This Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $59.00 million and $2.01 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00030024 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012786 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,726,483 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,343 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.