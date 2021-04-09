Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOPMF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NOPMF traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

