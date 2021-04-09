NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Up 2.7%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $36.94. Approximately 1,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 165,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NGMS shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,375,000.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
