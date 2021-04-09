Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.14

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.65. Neonode shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 32,921 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

There is no company description available for Neonode Inc

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.