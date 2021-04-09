NerveNetwork Hits 1-Day Volume of $251,245.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $22.88 million and $251,245.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005875 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

