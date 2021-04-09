NestEGG Coin (EGG) Market Capitalization Hits $880,568.81

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $880,568.81 and $10,021.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 34,376,761 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

