Nestree Trading Down 27.9% Over Last Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and $104,769.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,191.30 or 1.00075828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00036176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00105153 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005494 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

