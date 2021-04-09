NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 398.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of NetEase worth $188,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962,203 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NetEase by 405.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,205 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,820 shares in the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.