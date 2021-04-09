Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,000. Moderna accounts for 0.8% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Moderna by 550.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 30.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $658,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,668,320 shares of company stock worth $824,615,847 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.17. 224,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,755,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

