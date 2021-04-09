Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Has $31.33 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 5.5% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,344 shares of company stock worth $378,713,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.24. The stock had a trading volume of 385,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,830,541. The firm has a market cap of $889.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.