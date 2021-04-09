Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000480 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00116656 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 346.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

