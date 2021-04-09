Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $245.22 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $245.22 million and approximately $41.39 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00069850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.50 or 0.00298464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.39 or 0.00773043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,435.63 or 1.00521535 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.98 or 0.00739656 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 245,843,989 coins and its circulating supply is 245,843,440 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars.

