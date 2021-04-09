Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.87. The stock had a trading volume of 95,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

