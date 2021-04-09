Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 3,949 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.17. 27,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,810. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $286.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.