Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $208.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of -394.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

