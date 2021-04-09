Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,179,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 25,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $76.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

