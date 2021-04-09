Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.56. 479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,584. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $166.44 and a 52 week high of $281.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.67.

