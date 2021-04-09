Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 25,805 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 397.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.89. 260,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.