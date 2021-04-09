Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.54. 15,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,713. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

