Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. 203,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.90. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $112.39 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.