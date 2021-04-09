Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 4.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.00. 292,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513,341. The firm has a market cap of $309.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.28 and its 200 day moving average is $228.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.34 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

