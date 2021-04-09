Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.07. 76,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

