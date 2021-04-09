Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,234 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,844 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. 552,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,393,414. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

