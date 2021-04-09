Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $23.45 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $670.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $665.07. 17,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,924. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.69. The firm has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

