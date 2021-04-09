Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $25.49 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $220.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.30. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.42.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

