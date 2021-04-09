Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $3.12 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Hubbell by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hubbell by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.13. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $105.34 and a one year high of $196.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

