Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.47. 421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $220.62 and a 1-year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

