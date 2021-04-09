Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $40.88 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

JNJ traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.76. 242,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

