Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $9.79 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned about 0.21% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.59. 5,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,373. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

