Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 253.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.20.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $373.67. 15,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,751. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.60.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.